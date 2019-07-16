Afternoon conference organised by International Socialism

Saturday 26 October, 2.30pm – 6pm

London venue to be confirmed

At the turn of the century Latin America saw an inspiring rise in popular mobilisations against neoliberalism by workers, peasants and indigenous organisations.

A reflection of this was the election of several left wing governments, known as the Pink Tide, which became an inspiration for anti-capitalists across the world.

But this mood seems to be coming to an end.

Venezuela is in acute crisis. The Bolivian and Ecuadorian governments are embracing neoliberal policies. In Argentina, the right is back in power and, worst of all, Jair Bolsonaro is president of Brazil.

The victories of left governments, notably in Venezuela, also gave breathing space to the Cuban regime established 60 years ago by the revolution led by Fidel Castro’s guerrilla forces.

Even there, the Cuban rulers are seeking to break from decades of isolation by embracing the market.

This event will bring together Cuban revolutionaries, academics and activists to analyse the processes that have taken place in Latin America, and why Hugo Chavez’s promise of socialism in the 21st century remains to be fulfilled.

Sessions:

• 60 years on from the revolution: where is Cuba going?

• Brazil and Venezuela: the retreat of the Pink Tide

Tickets

£3 (unwaged), £6 (waged), £10 (solidarity)

To book your place go to the Eventbrite page here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cuba-the-pink-tide-and-revolution-in-latin-america-tickets-64365974362

