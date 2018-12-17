Race, class and identity

A one-day conference hosted by International Socialism
Saturday 18 May, 11am – 5pm
Sessions on
Does identity matter?
Islamophobia and changing Muslim identities
Identity and strategy: what does it mean to be black?
Antisemitism, Zionism and Jewish identity
Right-wing populism and identity politics
Decolonising education
Marxism and Eurocentrism
Marxism and the struggle against racism
Venue
Friends Meeting House,
173 – 177 Euston Road
London
NW1 2BJ
(venue is accessible)
Tickets
£5 (unwaged), £10 (waged), £20 (solidarity)
To book your place go to the Eventbrite page here:
Or contact us:
tel: 0207 840 5640
email: isj@swp.org.uk
post: International Socialism, PO Box 74955, London, E16 9EJ