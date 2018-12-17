Race, class and identity

A one-day conference hosted by International Socialism

Saturday 18 May, 11am – 5pm

Sessions on

Does identity matter?

Islamophobia and changing Muslim identities

Identity and strategy: what does it mean to be black?

Antisemitism, Zionism and Jewish identity

Right-wing populism and identity politics

Decolonising education

Marxism and Eurocentrism

Marxism and the struggle against racism

Venue

Friends Meeting House,

173 – 177 Euston Road

London

NW1 2BJ

(venue is accessible)

Tickets

£5 (unwaged), £10 (waged), £20 (solidarity)

To book your place go to the Eventbrite page here:

Or contact us:

tel: 0207 840 5640

email: isj@swp.org.uk

post: International Socialism, PO Box 74955, London, E16 9EJ